Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arabian Travel Market 2024

His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, today visited Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2024, the leading global travel and tourism event being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 6-9 May.During his visit, His Highness toured the exhibition area of ATM 2024, which focuses on the theme, ‘Empowering Innovation: Transforming Travel Through Entrepreneurship’. The record-breaking edition of the event features 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries and shines the spotlight on visionary entrepreneurs in the aviation, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.His Highness was accompanied during his tour by His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM).HH Sheikh Mansoor visited the DET pavilion, which showcases the innovative and diverse tourism offerings presented by 129 partners and stakeholders participating in the major annual event. The pavilion also underscores the pivotal role of entrepreneurship and innovation in fostering tourism growth in the emirate, aligning with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.His Highness also reviewed DET’s achievements in promoting Dubai internationally, which contributed to attracting a record-breaking 17.15 million international visitors in 2023, marking a remarkable 19.4% growth compared to 2022. Additionally, Dubai welcomed 5.18 million visitors in the first quarter of 2024.His Highness also visited Emirates pavilion, during which he was briefed on the airline’s latest innovations in the aviation industry and sustainability initiatives across its operations.Another stop on His Highness’s tour was the pavilion of Dubai Police, where he learned about eight services catering to the tourism sector.His Highness also toured the pavilions of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism, Etihad Airways, and the Emirate of Sharjah.This year’s edition of ATM marks the event’s largest to date. Having launched in 1994 with 300 exhibitors and 7,000 trade visitors, ATM has now established itself as a globally renowned event integrating all travel sectors and verticals, from MICE to leisure and luxury hospitality, to corporate travel. Exhibitor participation has increased by 26% this year, with growth recorded across all event verticals.

