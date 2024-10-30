Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub Partners with Liebherr-Aerospace to Open MRO Facility at Dubai South

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai’s leading aerospace development platform, has signed a strategic agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace to establish a new Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at Dubai South. This new facility, covering 2,400 square meters, will be located in the Aerospace Supply Chain cluster at MBRAH and is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating, “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace. This partnership underscores our commitment to attracting major players in the aviation sector, enabling them to operate within an integrated economic environment that connects them to global markets. We are fully dedicated to supporting their growth in line with our mandate to establish Dubai as a global leader in aviation.”

Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS, headquartered in Toulouse, France, is a subsidiary of the Liebherr Group. Known for its advanced onboard solutions, the company aims to enhance the sustainability of aerospace and transportation through innovation and high-quality services.

As a free-zone hub at Dubai South, MBRAH offers global aerospace players a strategic location with high-level connectivity. Home to maintenance centers, training facilities, and leading aviation companies, MBRAH is a vital component of Dubai’s vision to become a premier aviation hub.

