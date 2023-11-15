Mohammed bin Rashid aerospace hub signs agreement with UUDS to open third facility at Dubai South

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), the aerospace platform of Dubai dedicated to the advancement of the aviation industry, announced the signing of an agreement with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) to develop a new modern, innovative and sustainable training facility for International Aviation Consulting and Training (IACT), the commercial arm of the GCAA.

The ceremony, which took place during the Dubai Airshow, was attended by HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the UAE and Chairman of the GCAA. The agreement was signed by HE Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA and HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South in the presence of executives from both entities.

The new G + 2 facility, which spans across 17,078 square metres, will be located at the education cluster at MBRAH and will be built across several phases. The first phase will be used for training, assessment, and examination, and will host multipurpose halls for events, seminars and meetings. It will also accommodate laboratories for practical training, such as, ATC Simulators, AVSEC Screening, Air Accident Investigation Mobility Rooms, and first aid, among others. The facility will also embrace sustainable design practices that emphasise energy efficiency as well as renewable and redundant energy sources.

In his comments, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, said: “We are delighted to announce our strategic partnership with GCAA for the development of an advanced facility within our education cluster. In a rapidly growing aviation landscape, these cutting-edge training facilities play a pivotal role in nurturing skilled professionals, adding immense value to the aviation sector and bolstering the holistic aviation ecosystem in Dubai. At MBRAH, we remain steadfast in our commitment to furthering the visionary agenda of our esteemed leadership, solidifying Dubai's stature as a prominent global aviation hub.”

HE Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of GCAA said: “In the current landscape, enhancing capabilities to train specialized professionals in various fields of aviation has become more important than ever. This priority ensures sustainable growth in the sector and the injection of skilled individuals.

The aviation industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by rapid technological advances and an intense focus on sustainability. The recently signed agreement aims to provide advanced training facilities, with the ultimate goal of nurturing a talent pool comprising skilled and highly skilled aviation professionals equipped with high-level qualifications and skills. This, in turn, contributes significantly to achieving the goals of the General Civil Aviation Authority and the aviation industry globally.”

Established in 1996, the General Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for the regulation and oversight of all aspects of civil aviation in the United Arab Emirates including air traffic management, safety and security oversight, connectivity and aviation sustainable.

MBRAH offers global aerospace players high-level connectivity and is a free-zone destination for the world’s leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries. Located in and developed by Dubai South, MBRAH is also home to maintenance centres and training and education campuses. It seeks to strengthen engineering industries to foster the emirate’s vision of becoming a leading aviation hub.

