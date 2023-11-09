Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub unveils new developments to meet surging industry demand

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH), Dubai’s aerospace platform dedicated to advancing the aviation industry, has unveiled plans for the expansion of three new facilities: Aerospace Supply Chain, Suppliers Complex, and Line Maintenance Units driven by increasing demand from companies eager to leverage MBRAH’s advanced infrastructure and services.

The expansion includes the third and fourth phases of the Aerospace Supply Chain, covering a total of 22,000 sqm. These phases will cater to engine shops, component and landing gear MROs, and workshop solutions for SMEs. The Suppliers Complex, the region’s first vertical aerospace complex, will see a second phase launched, offering 13,000 sqm of light industrial space to accommodate aerospace companies, particularly SMEs and start-ups.

The Line Maintenance Units’ second phase will feature an airside plot, supporting airside operators, including FBOs, with direct client access. The phase will introduce nine units providing comprehensive aviation-related solutions such as maintenance warehouse facilities, tooling, and engineering.

Expected to be completed by Q4 2024, these expansions have already secured 70% pre-leasing commitments from global companies attracted by MBRAH.

Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, said: “As we gear up for the inauguration of the Dubai Airshow, we are pleased to announce the expansion of our facilities, which are fully occupied and witnessing great demand from aviation-related companies. The MRO trade from MBRAH’s aerospace supply chain which includes import, export and re-export currently accounts for $1.52bn and is expected to reach over $2.18bn in the next few years. Therefore, we are ready to accommodate this huge demand and cater to the needs of companies through our newly announced facilities. At MBRAH, we will continue to invest in our advanced infrastructure and services to contribute to our wise leadership’s strategy of cementing Dubai’s position on the global aviation map.”

MBRAH serves as a free-zone destination for leading airlines, private jet companies, MROs, and associated industries, offering high-level connectivity to global aerospace players. Situated in Dubai South, MBRAH also hosts maintenance centres, training facilities, and education campuses, contributing to the emirate’s ambition to establish itself as a premier aviation hub.

