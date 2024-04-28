Mohammed bin Rashid Approves Designs for New Passenger Terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport .

He has also ordered the immediate commencement of construction for this terminal, which will cost AED 128 billion , as part of Dubai's aviation strategy.

Sheikh Mohammed stated: "Dear brothers and sisters, today we have approved the designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport and have instructed the immediate start of construction at a cost of AED 128 billion, in line with Dubai's aviation institution's strategy."

Al Maktoum International Airport will be the largest in the world, with a final capacity of 260 million passengers . It will be five times the size of the current Dubai International Airport, and all operations at the latter will be transferred to Al Maktoum International Airport in the coming years.

The airport will feature 400 aircraft gates and five parallel runways, utilizing new aviation technologies for the first time. We are preparing for a new phase of global aviation growth, where Dubai will lead the international aviation sector for the next forty years.

Additionally, we are constructing an entire city around the airport in Dubai South, which will accommodate housing for one million residents. It will also host major global logistics and air transport companies.

This ambitious project ensures continuous and stable development for future generations, positioning Dubai as the world's airport, harbor, urban center, and new cultural hub. May God grant us success, first and last.

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.