Mohammed bin Rashid tours Dubai Airshow 2023

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured the 18th Dubai Airshow, the world’s premier event for the aerospace, space and defence industries, which commenced today at the Dubai World Central (DWC). Bringing together over 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, the largest ever edition of the event is being held from 13 to 17 November.



Commenting on the occasion, His Highness said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to play a key role in shaping the future of diverse sectors, bringing together stakeholders from across the world to generate new ideas and solutions to advance growth. This commitment is rooted in the country’s strong belief in the importance of collective efforts to tackle global challenges. The UAE is dedicated to addressing global concerns and actively participating in initiatives that contribute to a sustainable and prosperous world, he said.



His Highness hailed the sustained growth achieved by the event throughout its history and its role in supporting the global aviation sector in gaining a new growth momentum. “The Dubai Airshow has established itself over more than three decades as the foremost event in the global aviation industry. Multi-billion-dollar deals inked during the exhibition have strengthened the future of the global aviation sector and enabled it to navigate challenges. Dubai is the place where challenges turn into opportunities and adversity opens new pathways to success.”



HH Sheikh Mohammed toured the exhibition accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.



Also accompanying HH Sheikh Mohammed on the tour were His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. Sheikh Mohammed stopped by the pavilions of the UAE’s EDGE Group, Strata Manufacturing, and Emirates. He was briefed about Emirates’ latest fleet which includes the new A380, Boeing 777-ER300, Diamond DA42-VI and Cirrus SR 22 used by the Emirates Flight Training Academy to train its pilots, in addition to the business jet Embraer Phenom 100.



The Dubai Airshow brings together stakeholders and professionals from across the aerospace industry to foster collaboration, advance technology, explore the latest trends and push the boundaries of sustainable innovation.

