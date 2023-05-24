Nakheel launches its new luxury marina destination at Dubai Islands

Nakheel, the Dubai-based world-leading master developer, has launched Nakheel Marinas Dubai Islands. With its state-of-the-art facilities, a prime location, and access to a wide range of beachfront experiences and activities, the marina is set to become the go-to lifestyle destination for boating enthusiasts.

Situated along Dubai’s northern coastline at Dubai Islands, the new marina is poised to become the new home for superyachts, and can accommodate a total of 13 superyachts at a time, and houses 248 wet berths for vessels up to 47 metres and 40 dry berths for trailers up to 20 metres. In addition to providing convenient access to an extensive network of marinas, Nakheel Marinas Dubai Islands will offer members easy entry to the open sea.

Boat and yacht owners, and captains can enjoy enhanced convenience with 24/7 dock assistance, complimentary club car transfer, utilities and ice supply, waste collection, pump-out services and complimentary WiFi. Visitors can also take advantage of facilities including a carpark, showers and washrooms, and a laundrette. Gated access and 24/7 CCTV surveillance ensures maximum security for boaters and their vessels.

The newly-opened Dubai Islands Beach is within walking distance of the marina, offering the opportunity for a jam-packed day of activities including beach volleyball and beach football, or to simply unwind with family and friends in a serene atmosphere. Those looking for their next seaside getaway experience can also book their stay at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai or Hotel Riu Dubai, located just steps away from the marina.

From now until 30 September 2023, new Nakheel Marinas members who lease spaces for a period of one year at Dubai Islands will enjoy six months off new annual berthing contracts for yachts and three months off new annual berthing contracts for private boats including fishing boats, day boats, and mini cruisers.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.