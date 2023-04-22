New Child-Friendly Platforms at Dubai International Airport for Smooth Travel Experience

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has introduced new platforms for children aged 4 to 12 in the arrivals hall of Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport. This service is designed to facilitate the travel procedures for children with their parents or those arriving through airlines. The child deals with their passport personally and stamps it themselves. In a related context, Dubai Airports expects to handle one million passengers during the next six days, according to data issued by Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.

Children are greeted by two child characters, "Salem and Salama," dressed in the Dubai residency staff uniform in their beloved childhood forms, to build familiarity and create happiness with the city of Dubai from the very first step. The children are then escorted to the platform through a special gate leading them through ground stickers directing them to the platform for passport stamping, which features space-themed drawings with an Emirates airplane. The platform is equipped with two levels for easy and smooth climbing.

General Manager of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, stated that all work teams are ready to welcome visitors and bid farewell to citizens and residents. There are teams from various entities in Dubai overseeing the comfort and safety of travelers. Al Marri added that Dubai Residency has allocated staff on service platforms and employees to welcome and farewell travelers to leave a lasting impression in their minds of the beautiful time they spent and will enjoy in the UAE.

He explained that Dubai Residency is keen to adopt the best technologies and services that make travel procedures fast and secure. He also pointed out that one of the latest technological projects applied to complete travel procedures for citizens and residents is the biometric markers, which identify the traveler's identity and complete travel procedures without the need to present their passport when departing or dealing with a customer service representative until they reach the plane's gate.

Biometric data service is a system that relies entirely on artificial intelligence to accurately identify individuals based on their unique biological characteristics.

