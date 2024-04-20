New Update from Emirates Air on Baggage Retrieval: Dubai Storm Disruption

The recent storms in Dubai disrupted normal operations and we sincerely apologise to customers who are still waiting for their bags.

Customers who had travelled to Dubai as their final destination but were unable to retrieve their bags on arrival, may now collect their bags from the airport.

Please proceed to the left luggage arrivals area in Terminal 3 (opposite exit 1, behind Boots Pharmacy). The collection area is open 24 hours.

Our team will also deliver bags to those who have filed a report, but it will take time.

For all other customers, It will take us some more days to sort and reconcile the backlog caused by the storm disruption.

If you haven't already filed a claim, please DM us with the below, and we'll update you as soon as we can:

Booking Reference Number

Full Name

Email Address

Baggage Tag Number/s

To check the status of existing claims, please visit http://emirat.es/baggagestatus We sincerely apologise once again for the delay, and thank you for your patience.

