OEMServices strengthens presence in the Middle East by signing agreement with Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub

As a key aerospace operator in the Middle East, OEMServices has signed an agreement with Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in Dubai South to establish its new regional support centre, which will be completed by Q3 2024.

In response to growing market demand, OEMServices will support regional customers, offering them a full portfolio of key services, from supply chain, logistics, and account management to 24/7 technical support.

Strategically located between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) and within direct proximity of Al Maktoum International airport, OEMServices’ facility at MBRAH will store A320, A350 and A380 components. The new 3,000-square-metre platform will also enable OEMServices to accompany customer growth as well as new partnerships in the region.

Pierre Seon, General Manager of OEMServices in the Middle East, said: “The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub provides OEMServices with an ideal solution for supporting our existing customers while opening new doors to value-added services. We strongly believe in MBRAH’s global significance as a premier aerospace hub. We are thrilled to participate in this project and eagerly anticipate contributing to its success in the years ahead..”

In his comments, Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH said: “We welcome OEMServices to launch its facility and expand its presence from MBRAH to support the overall ecosystem of the aviation industry. We will extend our full support to assist the company with its expansion and catering to global clients.“

