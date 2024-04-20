Paul Griffiths: We are making intensive efforts to restore operations to normal at Dubai airports after the recent weather conditions

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, issued an important statement regarding operations at the international airport, stating:

Following the weather disruption over the week, our efforts are totally focussed on getting operations back to it normal schedule and assisting those customers that been delayed by disruption and make sure their welfare is talking care of and to get in their way to their destinations as soon as possible. The rate of departures flow is improving, and we're working hard to clear the backlog of customers at the airport.

The welfare of our customers is our top priority. Food and water continue to be distributed throughout the airport.

and to minimise crowding, we kindly ask all travellers to check directly with their airlines for the latest flight information and to arrive no more than two hours before their scheduled departure. To prioritise departures, inbound flights will be limited for 48 hours, starting commence 12:00 PM today 19 April.

We understand that this situation causes frustration and inconvenience, and for that, we sincerely apologise. These unprecedented circumstances pose unique challenges, and we are tirelessly collaborating with all the relevant authorities and our airport community to address them.

The patience and cooperation of our guests during this time is greatly appreciated. Together, we will navigate through this situation with resilience and determination. Thank you for your understanding.

