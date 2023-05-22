Rapid Growth in Private Aviation: Dubai's Rise as a Global Business Jet Hub

The significant increase in private aviation and business jet flights to Dubai during the past months reflects the rapid growth of the emirate's status as a preferred destination for the world's wealthy and celebrities. It has also become a major hub for finance, business, and trade, attracting top executives from around the globe. As a result, dozens of private aircraft now land and take off in Dubai on a daily basis.

In statements to "Al-Bayan," Ali Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the Board and CEO of the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation and Private Jet Association (MEBAA), confirmed that private aviation and business jet traffic to Dubai are experiencing significant growth, supported by economic, commercial, and tourism activities.

He added that the number of private aviation and business jet flights to Dubai increased during the first quarter of this year, exceeding 3,500 flights, a 31% increase compared to the same period last year, averaging 38.8 flights per day.

Al-Naqbi expects that private aviation and business jet traffic in Dubai will continue to experience further growth in the coming period, surpassing the global average. These expectations are based on indicators showing the interest of many companies to establish a presence in the region and specifically in the United Arab Emirates to capitalize on the growing demand. He stated, "The aviation sector is considered a strategic sector targeted by government plans, aiming to build a strong and sustainable economy diversifying national income sources and establishing a post-oil economy."

