Record-breaking edition of Arabian Travel Market opens tomorrow

Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the leading global event for the travel and tourism sector, will return to the Dubai World Trade Centre this week for its 31st edition.

Taking place from 6th to 9th May, over 41,000 attendees are expected to visit the annual trade show, which will feature 2,300 exhibitors from 165 countries.

This year, ATM is centred on the theme ‘Empowering Innovation – Transforming Travel through Entrepreneurship’, spotlighting the pivotal role of start-ups and entrepreneurs in shaping the sector’s future. This focus will provide a platform for industry leaders and policymakers worldwide to empower the travel and tourism community to harness entrepreneurism and identify opportunities for growth.

A four-day conference programme will deliver over 50 informative sessions from more than 200 high-profile speakers who will address attendees across the Global Stage and the new Future Stage. Issam Abdulrahim Kazim, Chief Executive Officer – Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, will host the Global Stage Welcome: The Gateway to Global Insights keynote speech, outlining Dubai’s tourism goals and plans for the coming years. Later tomorrow, Ministers from the GCC and beyond will take to the stage to discuss the key strategies to support and develop tourism in the region at the Ministerial Debate: Streamlining Tourism within the GCC.

ATM will also host the Market Insights Summit on the Global Stage on opening day, exploring the potential of China, India and Latin America as they emerge as key players in global tourism. The panel for the Summit includes Basmah Al-Mayman, Regional Director for the Middle East, UN Tourism; Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton; Julia Simpson, CEO & President, World Travel and Tourism Council; and Jan Gerrit Koechling, Partner, Roland Berger.

The Future Stage will officially launch tomorrow with a focus on the Trends Shaping the Future of Hospitality in the Middle East, led by senior representatives from IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriot International, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Banyan Tree Dubai, Mastercard and Silkhaus. Other sessions tomorrow on the Future Stage include The New Age of Island Tourism, which explores how islands in the Middle East are offering new opportunities for tourism, and the Global Economic Disruptions Affecting the Future of Travel session.

Speaking ahead of launch day, Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said, “Following the unprecedented success of our 30th edition in 2023, exhibitor participation has increased by a remarkable 26% this year, making ATM 2024 the largest in the event’s history.

“This notable growth underscores ATM’s reputation as an unmissable event for the global travel and tourism community, offering unrivalled business and networking opportunities for attendees and exhibitors across a wide range of travel sectors and verticals.”

Growth has been achieved across all show verticals, including regional year-on-year upticks for the Middle East (28%), Asia (34%), Europe (34%) and Africa (26%). In addition, more than 100 prominent travel technology companies will showcase their latest innovations to a global audience at this year's event. The Travel Tech section is 58% larger this year, indicating an unprecedented surge in interest from companies that want to display their latest technological advancements.

ATM continues its commitment to sustainability for another year, building on the show’s main theme in 2023 and in keeping with its 30 long-term sustainability goals. The Sustainability Summit on 9 May will explore Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations, consumer preferences, and the collaborative efforts required to create a more sustainable future for travel and tourism. Meanwhile, the Sustainable Stand Award will recognise the exhibitor who has made outstanding efforts to reduce their stand's carbon footprint.

Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024’s strategic partners are the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.

