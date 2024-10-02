Some flydubai flights affected by the temporary closure of several airspaces

A spokesperson for flydubai announced that due to the temporary closure of several airspaces on the evening of October 1st, some of the airline's flights were affected. The spokesperson explained that flydubai flight FZ 143 returned to Amman International Airport, and flight FZ 157, which was heading to Ankara International Airport, also returned to Dubai.

Additionally, flydubai flight FZ 728 from Istanbul International Airport to Dubai International returned to Istanbul. Flights to Jordan, Iraq, Israel, and Iran (except for Bandar Abbas, Kish, and Lār) were canceled on October 2nd and 3rd, and passengers traveling to these destinations will not be accepted.

The spokesperson emphasized that the airline continues to closely monitor the situation and adjust the flight schedule accordingly, stressing that the safety of passengers and crew remains a top priority.

He added, "We are in direct contact with our passengers whose travel plans have been affected. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on flydubai.com for the latest information regarding their flights.