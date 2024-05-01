Statement from flydubai Regarding Expected Weather Conditions Tomorrow

flydubai has issued a statement regarding the expected weather conditions tomorrow, Thursday.

A spokesperson for flydubai stated: "Due to the expected weather conditions in Dubai on May 2nd, passengers are advised to arrive well in advance at Dubai International Airport, whether traveling by car or public transportation.

Passengers are also advised to update their contact details through the 'Manage Booking' section on the flydubai.com website and check the flight status on the website for the latest information regarding their flight."

Source: Al-Bayan newspaper

