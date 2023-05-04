Thailand records 15% increase in UAE travellers in Q1 2023

Thailand has witnessed a further 15% increase in the number of tourists visiting from the UAE in the first quarter of 2023, following a 30% overall growth in visitors throughout 2022.



Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), which released the recent data, identifies the UAE as ‘vital’ for its plans for tourism development.



TAT is announcing a 2023 partnership with dnata Travel, the UAE’s original travel agency, to bring its latest and most impressive travel experiences closer to UAE travellers this year.



Throughout their partnership, TAT and dnata Travel aim to promote different aspects of Thailand's diverse landscapes and attractions, with a focus on the areas of most interest to UAE travellers. A newly launched range of holiday packages tailor-made for the UAE is leveraging the agencies’ long-established, country-wide partnerships. This is aimed at securing the best rates and added extras, with a range of exclusives.



Chaiwat Tamthai, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand – Dubai and Middle East, commented: "The UAE is a vital area for tourism development, with a growing number of travellers eager to explore new and distinctive experiences throughout Thailand. With a team of experienced travel advisors and a comprehensive range of services, dnata Travel is well-positioned to help UAE travellers plan unforgettable trips across the country."



TAT attributes the significant rise in UAE tourism to several factors, including the country’s growing range of activities and attractions. Travel between the two countries has also become easier, with several airlines offering direct flights and new routes including to Krabi and Pattaya. The core areas of focus for TAT and dnata Travel include promoting Thailand's diverse range of tourism offerings and affordability, alongside a focus on enhancing the accessibility of travel with competitive travel packages, flight options, and travel insurance.



Meerah Ketait, Head of Retail and Leisure UAE at dnata Travel, added: "Thailand has consistently remained a popular choice for UAE travellers with a focus on its stunning beaches, cultural heritage, mouth-watering cuisine, and attractive pricing. Bangkok, and the natural attractions of Phuket, Krabi and Koh Samui in particular, are a continued draw for UAE tourists seeking relaxation and adventure. The surge in interest amongst UAE tourists for Thailand is a positive development, and with TAT we aim to promote the country’s unique experiences in new and diverse ways to attract even more UAE visitors."



dnata Travel’s latest holiday packages to Thailand, available on dnataTravel.com, include a focus on beach breaks in Phuket, Pattaya and Krabi; city breaks in Bangkok; and a wellness package inclusive of a stay, activities and treatments at Keemala, famous for its treehouse-style accommodation on a hillside in Phuket. Holiday packages inclusive of three-night stays, five-star accommodation, airport transfers, up to 30% savings, complimentary kids stays, meal plans and more – start from AED3,185 per person.



To explore the full range of holiday package options in trending destinations in Thailand with dnata Travel, visit www.dnataTravel.com. For more travel advice and inspiration, contact the dnata Travel experts via call or WhatsApp on 800 DNATA (36282), on social media @dnataTravel, email holidays@dnatatravel.com, or visit a dnata Travel retail outlet. Stores are located across the UAE.

