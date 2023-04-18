The Surprising Growth of Dubai Airport in the Post-Pandemic Era

Dubai airport surpasses pre-pandemic levels and records 16,713 flights in March.

The airport saw a 23.7% increase in growth compared to March 2022 and added 248 flights compared to March 2019.

The total number of flights in the first quarter reached 48,418.

Overall, the number of flights through the main local airports, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, increased by 29.36% in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

The national carriers of the UAE, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, Fly Dubai, Air Arabia, and Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, accounted for about 74% of the total number of flights through the airports in the country.

The increase in flights is due to the expansion of national carriers and the attraction of more international airlines to operate from the UAE's airports.

