Three new destinations join flydubai’s network

flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, has announced today the launch of three new destinations in Iran, growing its expanding network. This includes the start of flights to Bushehr and Tabriz from 13 March and Qeshm from 14 March.

This comes after the carrier recently announced Al Alamein in Egypt and Antalya in Türkiye as its latest seasonal summer destinations between June and September, offering its customers more options for travel around its network for the holiday season.

Jeyhun Efendi, Divisional Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at flydubai, said: “as part of our longstanding commitment to connecting more underserved markets to Dubai’s aviation hub, we are pleased to offer our customers more options for travel by adding these three new destinations. Passengers travelling with us in Business Class and Economy Class can enjoy an elevated travel experience, whether they are travelling to Dubai or connecting further afield on our network.”

Today flydubai has built a diverse network of more than 130 destinations, 97 of which were underserved markets and did not previously have direct air links to Dubai.

Flight details for the three destinations

Flights will operate from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB).

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BUZ start from AED 6,295 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,405.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to TBZ start from AED 6,270 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,265.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to GSM start from AED 6,625 and Economy Class Lite fares start from AED 1,405.

Start Date Flight Number Departure Airport Arrival Airport Frequency

13 March FZ 281/282 Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) Bushehr Airport (BUZ) 02 weekly flights

13 March FZ 227/228 Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) Tabriz Airport (TBZ) 02 weekly flights

14 March FZ 271/272 Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) Qeshm Airport (GSM) 03 weekly flights

All Times Local

Flights are available to book on flydubai.com, the official flydubai App, the UAE Contact Centre at (+971) 600 54 44 45, the flydubai travel shops or through our travel partners.

For the full timetable, please visit: https://www.flydubai.com/en/flying-with-us/timetable

