UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs receives Belarusian Defence Minister

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, received Belarusian Defence Minister, Viktor Khrenin, at his office at Dubai Airshow 2023.

The meeting comes as part of Al Bowardi's programme to meet senior officers and officials from fraternal and friendly countries during their visit to the exhibition.

They discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries and a number of issues of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs and Belarusian Defence Minister signed a joint cooperation agreement between the two countries

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.