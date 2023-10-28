8.50 PM Sunday, 29 October 2023
29 October 2023
'Welcome to China' tourism brand launched in Dubai

Published
By WAM

Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, has said that the People's Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates are strategic partners with a long history of tourist cooperation. He expressed his hope to welcome more tourists from the Middle East and North Africa to China.

This came on the sidelines of a celebration held by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Tourism to mark the launch of the China tourism brand in Dubai: ‘Welcome to China', for the Middle East and North Africa region.

The celebration was attended by Lu Yingchuan, Chines Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism; Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai; Issam Kazim, the CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM); and representatives of Chinese and foreign media, in the UAE.

 

The page was last updated on: 29 October 2023