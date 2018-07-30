Turkmenistan Airlines resumes biweekly flights to Abu Dhabi International Airport

By WAM

Abu Dhabi Airports has welcomed the resumption of Turkmenistan Airlines’ biweekly flights between Ashgabat International Airport, ASB, and Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, connecting the two nation’s capitals with flights operating every Friday and Sunday Saoud Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, commented, "The resumption of Turkmenistan Airlines’ flights to Abu Dhabi reflects the city’s status as a key destination and transit hub for business and leisure travelers, as well as our own commitment to deploying world-class smart travel solutions, relaxing lounge spaces, and attractive retail offerings."

Turkmenistan Airlines will operate the route using its Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which will employ a bi-class business and economy configuration. On Fridays, Flight 825 is scheduled to depart ASB at 13:00 local time, arriving at AUH at 15:30 local time, while Flight 826, will departure AUH at 17:00 and arrive at ASB at 19:30.

On Sundays, Flight 827 is scheduled to depart ASB at 07:50 local time, arriving at AUH at 10:20 local time, while Flight 828, will departure AUH at 11:50 and arrive at ASB at 14:20.

Al Shamsi added that the additional service is part of Abu Dhabi Airports strategy to attract new airlines that will support tourism growth in Abu Dhabi. "These flights are forecasted to attract around 20,000 passengers annually between the two cities, which will extend an opportunity to passengers between Abu Dhabi and Ashgabat to experience a convenient and entertaining travel experience through Abu Dhabi International Airport, and enjoy what Abu Dhabi has on offer as a leading destination for leisure and business."

Ekayev Shohrat, Representative of Turkmenistan Airlines in the UAE, said, "We are delighted to be working again with Abu Dhabi Airports to resume our twice-weekly flights to the UAE’s capital. The flights play a key role in our growth strategy and are designed to increase interconnectivity between both destinations. We look forward to welcoming business and leisure travelers aboard Turkmenistan Airlines."