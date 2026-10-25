UAE and Benin exchange Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost trade and investment

The CEPA aims to expand market access, strengthen supply chains and deepen economic cooperation between the UAE and Benin

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Romuald Wadagni, President of the Republic of Benin, witnessed the exchange of the UAE-Benin Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Seen exchanging is Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade (R) and Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade of Benin (L). WAM ( Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court ) ---