UAE banks prepare new debt transfer controls for borrowers from January 2027
Anticipated regulations would require borrowers to remain with their original bank and pay a specified number of instalments before transferring their debt
By Amal Al-Minshawi2 min read
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Under the anticipated measures, borrowers would be required to remain with the bank that provided their financing for a specified period and pay a certain number of instalments before being allowed to transfer their debt to another bank.
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