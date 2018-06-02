UAE, Canada discuss increasing direct flights between two countries

The UAE Minister of Economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, has met with the Canadian Minister of Transport, Marc Garneau, and discussed ways to develop joint cooperation in the air transport field and reviewed the offer made by the Canadian side to increase the number of direct flights between the two countries.

During the meeting, which was held at the Canadian ministry headquarters, Al Mansouri said that the UAE and Canada enjoy growing bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade sectors.

He also pointed out that the two countries have completed a number of qualitative steps during the last phase to create the necessary legislative structure for the growth of cooperation between the private sectors and the opening of markets to businessmen from both sides through signing of a number of agreements as well as the establishment of the Joint Economic Committee and the formation of the UAE-Canada Business Council.

Al Mansouri added that there is a need to develop aspects of cooperation in the field of aviation and air services, to keep abreast of the current development in bilateral relations between the two countries and to enhance the investment opportunities offered in many vital sectors. He noted that increasing the number of direct flights will shorten geographical distances and achieve better communication between the business community and investors, and increase the volume of trade and tourism.

The UAE minister also highlighted that increasing the number of direct flights between the two countries is an important requirement for the growth of relations between the UAE and Canada.

In turn, Garneau emphasised his desire to support the current efforts to develop mutual cooperation for the benefit of the two parties. He said that the transport sector, especially air transport, has a great importance on the agenda of joint cooperation, and that the next stage will witness a great movement in this regard, with an increase in the number of direct flights between the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada, along with a number of Canadian officials.