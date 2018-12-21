'UAE Central Bank' warns of fraudulent messages

By Wam

The UAE Central Bank on Thursday warned customers against 'WhatsApp' messages of fraudulent nature which claims to be sent by the bank and using its logo.

"The Central Bank of the UAE today warns consumers to be aware of malicious WhatsApp messages claiming to be from Central Bank, which are of a fraudulent nature. The Central bank advises to avoid responding to such messages, and opening any hyperlink that may be attached, may provide exposure to a malicious website," it said in a statement on Thursday morning.

The Central Bank stated that the public should be aware that it never uses social media to contact persons or businesses and reminds consumers about the importance of protecting their bank account information and credit/debit cards from fraud and unauthorised use.

The Bank said that customers may receive messages reading, "Dear Customer, your ATM card has been blocked, because you did not have an update yet. If you want your ATM card to work properly, then contact us at this."