UAE gold prices fall by up to AED 20.50 per gram as demand for jewellery and bullion rises

Gold and jewellery retailers report stronger demand after the biggest weekly price decline in nearly four months, with 18-karat jewellery and 20- and 50-gram bullion bars attracting buyers.

Gold and jewellery retailers said the sharp decline in prices had boosted demand in local markets for gold jewellery and bullion in various denominations and weights. They said the weekly decline was the largest in nearly four months, helping to stimulate purchases. File picture used for illustrative purpose.