UAE gold retailers offer fee-free bullion as prices fall and demand rises
Gold and jewellery stores are stepping up discounts and fee waivers on bullion as lower prices drive stronger demand across local markets
By Ahmed Al-Sherbini3 min read
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Officials from gold and jewellery retail outlets said the offers are part of growing competition among stores and an attempt to capitalise on increased demand for bullion during the current period, coinciding with the decline in gold prices. File picture used for illustrative purpose.
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