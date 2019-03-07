UAE Government launches 'Think AI' initiative

By Wam

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, highlighted the active role the UAE government is taking to realise the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, towards accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence, AI, and its uses in various key strategic sectors in the UAE.

This came during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, in the presence of Omar Al Olama and Waseem Khan, MENA’s Advisory Leader at EY and to launch 'Think AI', a series of roundtables, workshops and panel discussions which will see the participation of more than 100 government officials, representatives from the private sector and experts from local and international organisations.

Al Olama highlighted that global governments realise the importance of deploying artificial intelligence and its positive implications towards revolutionising government services as well as its effects towards enhancing key strategic sectors that will ultimately reinforce its position on the global map. The UAE government is very much working towards accelerating the pace of AI adoption through strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors.

In line with the growth of the artificial intelligence industry, with value estimated to reach US$300 billion by the year 2026, and an industry growth of 38.8 percent in the next seven years; Al Olama highlighted that the UAE government aims to be one of the most advanced countries in the adoption and deployment such technology, realising its positive revolutionary change.

The roundtable meetings organised by Think AI at the UAE Government Accelerator situated at Emirates Towers in Dubai aim to develop comprehensive dialogs and ideas that support the UAE's efforts towards accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence in various key sectors such as infrastructure, governance and legal legislation, the development of appropriate infrastructure, and the strengthening the countries position as a global hub for artificial intelligence.

The first roundtable will focus on developing national talents and attracting talented artificial intelligence experts, to reach new solutions and ideas in collaboration with technology educators, curriculum designers, consumers of AI talents and education pioneers.

The second roundtable will discuss the mechanism of infrastructure development and availability that supports the adoption of artificial intelligence in the UAE and provides the tools necessary to benefit from 4IR solutions providers, data architects, AI thought leaders and technology analysts.

The third roundtable highlights how to improve trustability and acceptance of AI, as well as speared awareness of its uses. It also looks into how to regulate and design policies for such technology across vital sectors in collaboration with regulation and policy makers.

The fourth roundtable looks into what could a best-in-class AI infrastructure look like. It focuses on preparing the appropriate infrastructure for the development of artificial intelligence applications and practices in partnership with start-ups, business incubators and accelerators using the expertise of technology pioneers, end-users, groups and educational institutions.

The fifth roundtable discusses the plans to develop and issue UAE national standards for artificial intelligence technology, which defines the most important uses and functions in cooperation with specialists, government, private sector and the Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology.