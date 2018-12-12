UAE has made significant progress in adopting AI

By WAM

The UAE has achieved significant progress in adopting Artificial Intelligence, AI, and employing them in many vital national sectors.

The UAE leads the region in terms of the adoption of AI solutions in companies and institutions, with an annual growth rate of 33.5 percent, according to a report released yesterday by the Dubai Tech Centre for Entrepreneurship, DIETC, of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority.

The report stated that the value of contributions to GDP by 2030 of Emirati companies and institutions that utilise AI is around US$96 billion, or around 13.6 percent.

The Emirates News Agency, WAM, is monitoring the country’s key achievements in 2018 in terms of the overall reinforcement and development of AI applications.

In January, the Ministry of Health and Community Prevention created a system to manage hospitals that aim to ensure the integration of AI in health facilities, bed management and the "PACE Real-Time Dashboard," as part of the ministry's participation in the Arab Health Conference Exhibition in Dubai.

Three months later, the country's construction and transport sector declared the start of the implementation of AI in federal road projects, which will reduce project implementation periods by 54 percent, fuel consumption by 37 percent, labour dependence by 80 percent, and the number of equipment by 40 percent.

In April, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development revealed a package of strategic projects with the private sector that utilise AI, in line with the country's directives and AI strategy.

On 11th May, the UAE adopted 26 mechanisms related to the use of AI in many economic sectors while the University of Dubai signed an agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, to establish a research centre for the roads and transport sector.

The country’s environment sector also inaugurated its first AI application, when the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment launched, in cooperation with Khalifa University for Science and Technology and the International Renewable Energy Agency, IRENA, an AI lab in September.

In November, a federal law was issued that will enable the UAE Cabinet to grant a temporary licence to implement unregulated but innovative projects based on AI and other advanced technologies, which aims to provide a safe and experimental environment for future technologies.

November also witnessed another key event related to AI, with the completion of a specialist training course that was developed in cooperation with "Oracle" by 75 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT.