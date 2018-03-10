UAE, India advancing economic ties

UAE Ambassador to India Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna, yesterday met with Dr. T. V. Nagendra Prasad, Joint Secretary of Gulf Affairs at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, to discuss an array of issues of common concern.

Ways of strengthening bilateral economic and cultural ties featured high in the discussions, with the two sides exchanging views over the possibility of holding talks between civil aviation officials in the two countries to address issues of common interest and means of advancing prospects of cooperation.