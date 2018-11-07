UAE named world's 10th most dominant economic, political power

By Wam

The United Arab Emirates ranked 10th on the list of the world's most dominant economic and political powers in 2018, according to the US News World Report, where US headed the list, followed by Russia, China, UK, Germany, France and Japan, respectively, with Saudi Arabia coming ninth.

According to the report, the world’s most powerful countries also are the ones that consistently dominate news headlines, preoccupy policymakers and shape global economic patterns. Their foreign policies and military budgets are tracked religiously. When they make a pledge, at least some in the international community trust they will keep it.

The 2018 Best Countries rankings are based on a survey that asked more than 21,000 people from four regions to associate 80 countries with specific attributes.

The Power sub-ranking is based on an equally weighted average of scores from five country attributes that related to a country's power: a leader, economically influential, politically influential, strong international alliances and strong military alliances. The Power subranking score had a 7 percent weight in the overall Best Countries ranking.

According to political analysts surveyed by the Emirates News Agency, the advanced ranking boast by the country goes down to the prudent and balanced positions adopted by the UAE Leadership towards issues of utmost importance to humanity at large, and the paramount importance attached by the UAE leaders to critical issues, primarily economic diversification, innovation and investments, which all attributed to the coveted stature enjoyed by the country regionally and internationally.