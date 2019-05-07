UAE national banks' capital adequacy ratio up to 17.5% by end of March

By Wam

The UAE national banks' solvency hit a three-year high, with the capital adequacy ratio (tier 1 + tier 2) standing at 17.5 percent by the end of March 2019.

The robust solvency profile of the UAE national banks coincided with a rise in the capital adequacy ratio tier 1 capital from 16 percent by the end of 2018 to 16.3 percent in March 2019, therefore meeting the requirements of BASEL III which stipulates that a bank's tier 1 and tier 2 capital must be at least 8% of its risk-weighted assets.

In a related development, the loan-to-deposit ratio at UAE national banks reached 96 percent during Q1 -2019, with liquid assets standing at 16 percent of the total assets.

The loan-to-deposit ratio is used to assess a bank's liquidity by comparing a bank's total loans to its total deposits for the same period. A loan-to-deposit ratio of 100 percent means a bank loaned one dollar to customers for every dollar received in deposits it received.