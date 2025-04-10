UAE President reaffirms commitment to strengthening global energy security during meeting with US Energy Secretary

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy, who is visiting the UAE as part of a tour of the Middle East.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and Secretary Wright discussed the strategic relations between the UAE and US, with a focus on energy cooperation, joint investments in advanced technology and artificial intelligence, and sustainable economic growth. The talks also explored opportunities to foster investment in the energy sector.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to deepening its longstanding and constructive partnership with the US, built on effective collaboration to advance shared progress and development.

His Highness also underscored the UAE’s commitment to contributing to global energy security in support of the world economy and for the benefit of all.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; and a number of officials.

