UAE Public Prosecution to use Artificial Intelligence in judicial system

By Wam

The UAE Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence have explored ways of advancing mutual cooperation to implement the plan of the Public Prosecution to benefit from the Artificial Intelligence, AI, technique, and the possibility of employing this technique in the judicial system.

This came during a meeting between Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to boost cooperation in this field, and develop human cadre with the necessary requirement to use AI in achieving justice.

