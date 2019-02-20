UAE, Saudi companies join hands to build unmanned surface vessels

By Wam

Al Seer Marine, Abu Dhabi based manufacturer of unmanned surface vessels, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Advanced Electronics Company, AEC, a Saudi-based company, to build unmanned surface vessels for the Kingdom.

Al Seer Marine will be the primary manufacturer for unmanned surface vessels in Saudi Arabia and AEC will be their exclusive partner.

This collaboration will also help strengthen Saudi company's capabilities and technology know how to better serve their defence and security customers in Saudi Arabia through Al Seer Marine’s innovative portfolio.

The partnership agreement was signed at IDEX 2019 in Abu Dhabi in presence of the Al Seer Marine and AEC management teams.

Commenting on the partnership, Lee Drinkwater, Head of Business Development at Al Seer Marine, said, "We are delighted to have signed this strategic partnership agreement with the leading technology solutions provider in the region, and look forward to a long-standing collaboration."

For his part, Abdulaziz Al Duailej, CEO and President of AEC, commented, "Our strategic partnership offers tremendous growth potential and we are confident that we will enhance our support to the Kingdom's defence forces. This partnership strengthens Saudi-UAE collaboration in key defence sectors."