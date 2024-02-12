UAE stands for having a forward-looking, strategic approach: WEF Founder and Executive Chairman

Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Davos, commended the essential role that the UAE plays in organising international gatherings like the World Governments Summit (WGS), where world governments and international organisations come together.

"Dubai and the UAE stand for having a very forward-looking approach, a strategic approach”, Professor Klaus Schwab said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), during his participation in WGS 2024, which began today in Dubai under the theme of “Shaping Future Governments”.

The world should be prepared for a lot of change, he said, but change, even if it is trying sometimes, will ultimately lead to a better world.

WGS 2024 is being held from 12th-14 February. Bringing together over 25 heads of state and world leaders, more than 85 international and regional organisations, 140 governments, and thought leaders and international experts, the Summit seeks to explore major global future trends.

This year's WGS agenda has more than 110 plenaries, panel discussions and interactive sessions, 200 international speakers, and 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions that will be attended by more than 300 ministers.

