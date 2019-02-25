UAE stocks gain AED5.8 bn Sunday

By WAM

The UAE stock markets continued their winning streak at the maiden session of the week Sunday, with listed companies reporting AED5.8 billion in market cap gains.

The general indices of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Dubai Financial Market capitalised on the bullish trend, rising high at 5,139 points and 2,668, respectively.

The upbeat sentiments ratcheted the volume of transactions on the two main bourses to 5002 worth AED440 million over 293 million shares, amidst a spree of selective purchases targeting blue chips, mainly in the realty sector.

Within this context, FAB climbed to AED15.22 on ADX, with DFM-listed Emaar continuing to rise to AED4.81, followed by Damac to AED1.42 and Dubai Islamic Bank to AED5.17.

Aldar announced 14 fils per share dividends for 2018, in a positive development that sent its share high to AED1.82.