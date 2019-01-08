UNLOCK Blockchain Forum announces more than 56 Global and regional Speakers

By Staff

The UNLOCK Company DMCC, a platform that provides information, intelligence, insights and news pertaining to the Blockchain sector, is holding its second series of the UNLOCK Blockchain Forum in Dubai, UAE, on Jan. 15th and 16th, 2019, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, DIFC.

UNLOCK which is being held in its second year has announced the participation of over 56 global and regional speakers that include prominent blockchain names such as Nick Spanos, CEO and founder of Blocktech and Zap, Daniel Haudenschild, CEO of Swisscom Blockchain Switzerland, H.E. Wesam Lootah, CEO of Smart Dubai Government, as well as Mr. Osman Sultan, CEO of Du Telecom, and prominent government officials from KSA and UAE. Others include Mr. Mohsen Al Zahrani, Vice President of Strategy and Excellence Saudi Payments (Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority), Mr. Bart Brands, President of European Blockchain Foundation, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Founder &Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Blockchain Center, and many more prominent speakers.

In addition, UNLOCK will encompass more than 30 investment companies across the region including Dubai Investments, Lavaliere Capital, Fundshing Holdings China, Dalma Capital, Gforce Investing, Block5 Capital, Angivest Ventures, Agar development, LDJ Capital and many more.

Walid Abou Zaki, Founder & CEO of UNLOCK, stated, “We are very pleased with our accomplishment this year both in terms of high level speakers and our addition of investors to the UNLOCK forum, as well as our continued support to startups that will be exhibiting and presenting at UNLOCK. Despite the bearish market conditions of 2018, we were able to continue to develop UNLOCK as a platform in our efforts to build the blockchain ecosystem in the region. This year more than ever investments into blockchain will reap benefits as the market matures.”

More than 20 blockchain startups will be participating this year at UNLOCK including names such as unchain.io, BabelChain, Energy One, Helena Energy, UATAG, SophiaTX, Dhonor Blockchain, Addenda, Barter Trade, Cambridge Blockchain, Dubai Blockchain Center and others.

Lara AbdulMalak, Editor in Chief of UNLOCK, stated, “Blockchain in its 10th year anniversary is starting to mature slowly into a reliable platform that will allow global economies to better trade, cooperate, and develop. According to a recent Deloitte Survey on blockchain, the momentum is shifting from learning and exploring to building practical business applications. 74% of those surveyed see a “compelling business case” for the use of blockchain technology; only 34 % say their company has initiated some sort of blockchain deployment. This is indicative that blockchain will continue to grow as a business enabler and technology, as more organizations incorporate it into their business cases.”

Du is presenting UNLOCK this year as a title sponsor, and UNLOCK is also sponsored by DarkMatter, SwissCom Blockchain, Avanza Innovations, and others that have shown their commitment to the digitization efforts in the region.

UNLOCK has also signed more than 40 media partnerships with top leading media players, and will continue to develop these partnerships further. For more information on the UNLOCK Blockchain Forum, please visit www.unlock-bc.com