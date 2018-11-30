US reveals national pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai

By WAM

While the official opening of the US pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai - the next World’s Fair- on October 20, 2020 feels far away, Pavilion USA 2020, the partnership responsible for the United States’ National Pavilion, has been making important headway in the design and planning of the landmark building destined to represent more than 325 million Americans.

The initial plans for the building and its experiences were released at a ceremony in Dubai on November 28th. The event featured the unveiling of an architectural model of the US pavilion, designed by world-renowned American architect Curtis W. Fentress, FAIA, RIBA; and a tour of the American experiences currently being designed by Detroit - based design firm George P. Johnson Experiential Marketing. Renderings of the building and its interior designs can be found here

http://bit.ly/112818PressKit.

The event also included a signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the first-of-its kind agreement between Pavilion USA 2020, AmCham Dubai, AmCham Abu Dhabi, and the US-UAE Business Council to promote the shared goal of engaging the private sector in a history-making U.S. pavilion.

Pavilion USA 2020 leadership along with Krista Pilot, Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Asia, Middle East & North Africa from PepsiCo also announced that the 120-year-old New York-based company, known globally for its food and beverage products, will be a lead sponsor and Official Beverage partner of Pavilion USA 2020.

At the conclusion of the event, Pavilion USA 2020 announced its official partnership with California-based Virgin Hyperloop One, which will premiere its Hyperloop ride experience at the U.S. pavilion. This first experience reveal marks the beginning of a multi-year global engagement campaign that will spotlight the innovations showcased at the U.S. pavilion in preparation for its opening in October 2020.