Water is at the centre of economic and social development: DEWA CEO

By Wam

Water is at the centre of economic and social development, and its security is among the top risks faced throughout the world, stated Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, on World Water Day, which falls on 22nd March 2019.

''Population and economic growth have placed unprecedented pressures on water, with its scarcity affecting over 40% of the world's population. The Middle East and North Africa, MENA, are the most water-scarce regions in the world, with over 60% of the region’s population living in areas with high or very high surface water stress, compared with a global average of about 35%. The wise leadership in the UAE attaches great importance to water security, which is one of the seven strategic sectors of the National Innovation Strategy, and one of the main pillars of the UAE Vision 2021. The UAE Water Security Strategy 2036 aims to ensure sustainable access to water, during both normal and emergency conditions,'' said Al Tayer, in a statement marking the day.

''At DEWA, we have a comprehensive approach to ensure the sustainability of water resources, in line with the Dubai Integrated Water Resource Management Strategy, which focuses on enhancing water resources, rationalising water consumption, and using cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to reduce water consumption by 30% by 2030. DEWA’s conservation programmes and initiatives have contributed to significant savings. Between 2009 and 2018, DEWA’s customers saved 7.4 billion gallons of water in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, as well as in educational facilities, along with government and semi-governmental institutions,'' he added.

''World Water Day offers an invitation to all members of society to conserve natural resources, especially water. It is also an invitation for governments and relevant organisations to work together to provide sustainable solutions to use water more efficiently and raise awareness about its challenges in the region, and to ensure water security and sustainability of water resources for generations to come," Al Tayer noted.