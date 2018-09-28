Weapons sales during ADIHEX reach Dh18m in two days

By Wam

The value of weapons sold during the current edition of the International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition- Abu Dhabi, ADIHEX, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, reached AED18 million for around 707 items of weaponry.

Brigadier Salem Hammoud Al Baloushi, Chairman of the Security Committee Organising the Exhibition, said that the volume of sales at the exhibition reflects the level of public turnout and is an indicator of its success.

He also highlighted the efforts of his committee’s employees and their role in providing the public with facilitations and services, through its offices that issue certificates of good conduct, perform technical inspections, and introduce the requirements for buying weapons and the required documents.