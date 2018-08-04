WETEX and Dubai Solar Show 2018 review latest sustainability and clean energy solutions from 23-25 October

By WAM

The 20th Water, Energy Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2018), is organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of DEWA, from 23 to 25 October 2018.

The exhibition reviews the latest innovative, renewable and clean energy solutions and technologies. WETEX, the largest exhibition of its kind in the region, coincides with the third Dubai Solar Show, which highlights the latest innovations in the solar sector, displays the region's largest solar projects and provides a unique platform for building partnerships with all government and private sectors to develop innovative energy solutions.

The two exhibitions will highlight DEWA’s Shams Dubai initiative, launched by DEWA, in support of the Smart Dubai Initiative, to make Dubai the world's smartest and most successful city by encouraging homeowners to install photovoltaic (PV) panels on the roofs of their buildings and connect to DEWA’s network to produce electricity. Such initiatives will increase reliance on clean energy and the buildings’ share in the energy mix, as well as engage the public in reducing their carbon footprint in Dubai.

"WETEX 2018 and the third Dubai Solar Show are ideal platforms to showcase the latest developments, solutions and technologies in the field of renewable and clean energy. Shams Dubai contributes to the establishment of a sustainable energy model that promotes Dubai’s economic growth without harming the environment or its resources. It supports the UAE Centennial 2071, and the long term national initiative launched by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, under the theme ‘Green Economy for Sustainable Development’, to build a green economy in the UAE. This also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to transform the Emirate into a global centre for clean energy and green economy and increase clean energy in Dubai to 75% by 2050. At DEWA, we invest in clean and renewable energy. As HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum once said, ‘Every investment in the development of clean energy sources is at the same time an investment to protect the environment for future generations,’ " said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"Solar energy is one of the most preferred energy sources in the Middle East. Due to the region's unique geographic location around the solar belt, it receives a large amount of solar radiation. DEWA is therefore keen to encourage research and development in this area to promote energy security and sustainability as the most important forms of safe, unlimited energy. It is a source that does not cause any carbon emissions, which makes it healthy and environmentally friendly. This form of energy reduces our dependence on traditional sources of energy, which damage the environment and use up natural resources," added Al Tayer.

Al Tayer praised the efforts of institutions and individuals who have participated in the Shams Dubai initiative, which has led to photovoltaic panels on 1,141 buildings with a total capacity of 49.5 megawatts (MW). The number of panels is expected to double in the future to eventually cover all buildings in the Emirate by 2030.