WGS crucial platform for discussing global economic, financial developments: Governor of Central Bank of Yemen

Ahmed bin Ahmed Ghaleb, Governor of the Central Bank of Yemen (CBY), highlighted the World Government Summit (WGS) as a crucial platform for discussing global economic and financial developments.

During an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) at the pre-summit day of WGS 2024's Eighth Arab Fiscal Forum, Ghaleb said that the event addressed key topics like the impact of fuel subsidies on Arab economies and reform strategies.

He emphasised the forum's significance in examining global economic prospects, their regional implications, and the need for tax reforms in Arab countries. Ghaleb commended the WGS annual focus on critical regional and global issues, aiming to formulate strategies and plans for vital sectors.

Ghaleb reiterated the WGS 2024 role in fostering productive global discussions and dialogues to envision future governments. This involves roundtables bringing together world leaders, government officials, international organisations, thought leaders and the private sector to strengthen international cooperation and develop innovative solutions for upcoming challenges.

WGS 2024, themed "Shaping Future Governments," kicked off today in Dubai with over 4,000 participants from various sectors engaging in 110 interactive sessions. These sessions feature 200 speakers from 80 international, regional, and intergovernmental organisations.

The event will also host eight Nobel Prize winners and provide a platform for 23 ministerial meetings with over 300 ministers. In collaboration with select knowledge partners, the Summit will launch more than 25 strategic reports focusing on crucial practices and trends in vital sectors.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.