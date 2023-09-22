Autumn 2023 in the UAE: What to Expect?

Autumn in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a time of transition, with temperatures gradually decreasing and humidity increasing. The season officially begins on September 23rd, when the length of day and night becomes equal, with the sun directly overhead at the equator.

This year, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) is forecasting above-average temperatures and around or slightly above-average rainfall. The average high temperature in the country during autumn is 33 degrees Celsius, while the average low temperature is 22 degrees Celsius. The highest recorded high temperature was 46.4 degrees Celsius on Sih Al-Salam, and the lowest recorded low temperature was 0.5 degrees Celsius on Jebel Jais.

Relative humidity is expected to increase in the early morning hours, with a chance of fog formation in scattered areas, especially inland. The maximum relative humidity in the country is 80%, while the minimum relative humidity is 30%.

During the second half of autumn, the country is affected by the passage of low-pressure systems extending from the Red Sea, accompanied by the extension of an upper-level low-pressure system and an increase in water vapor in these upper layers. This leads to cloud formation and development, accompanied by rainfall in various areas, especially mountainous regions. Average rainfall in the country during autumn is 7 mm. The highest 24-hour rainfall recorded was 131.8 mm in Dhadna in 2006.

The prevailing winds during autumn are northwest over most of the country, shifting to southeast and south on some days. Winds are light to moderate in speed, occasionally becoming dusty and carrying dust and sand, especially in inland and southern areas, sometimes heavily laden with dust. The average wind speed in the country during autumn is 11 km/h. The highest wind speed recorded was 117 km/h in Qarnain.

Here are some tips for staying safe and comfortable during autumn in the UAE:

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, especially if you are spending time outdoors.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and stay cool.

Apply sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher to all exposed skin, even on cloudy days.

Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day.

Be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and seek medical attention if necessary.

If you are caught in a dust storm, seek shelter indoors or in a car with the windows and vents closed.

Autumn is a great time to enjoy the outdoors in the UAE, with cooler temperatures and less humidity. Be sure to take precautions to stay safe and comfortable, and enjoy all that the season has to offer.

