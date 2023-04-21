Climate tension: UN chief chides Biden, other world leaders

e oil and gas emissions at scale.

The International Energy Agency and others call those steps important but inadequate in themselves, saying it is impossible to keep global warming to hoped-for limits without immediately halting new drilling projects and rapidly phasing down existing use.

Biden, a Democrat, pointed to climate achievements including the United States’ record investments and initiatives in legislation passed last year, moves by the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies to mandate cuts in tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks and other emissions cuts, and U.S. efforts at home and abroad to cap massive methane leaks from natural gas production and promote electric vehicles.

“We’re willing to do the hard work to limit global warming” to the amount pledged by the U.S. and roughly 200 other nations in the 2015 Paris climate accord, Biden told global leaders of countries and agencies shown listening on a grid of screens.

“That’s what today is all about,” Biden said in his opening remarks, ahead of what were to be private consultations among leaders. “Coming together and candidly discussing how we can bridge the gap between our pledge ... and our policies.”

Biden’s climate forum was markedly more subdued than those of his first years in office, with leaders of just seven nations — President Lula da Silva of Brazil and the heads of Argentina, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Germany and Mexico — shown on screen and listening to his opening remarks.

