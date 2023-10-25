COP28 a significant step towards climate action: Secretary-General of Union for Mediterranean

Ambassador Nasser Kamel, Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean, has highlighted the significance of the upcoming 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in unifying collective efforts to reduce global carbon emissions.

Kamel, in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), said that COP28 is a significant step towards working to mobilise global capital to address the challenges posed by climate change.

The Secretary-General of the Union for the Mediterranean stressed the significance of COP28 in addressing climate change issues, noting that it will be a pivotal and exceptional edition this year, expressing his full confidence that the conference will be one of the most successful.

Kamel stated that the UAE had presented a unique model in terms of its plans to reduce carbon emissions and achieve the goals of the international community to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius, praising the dynamism shown by the COP28 Presidency represented by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President, during the past months.

He stressed that the United Arab Emirates is characterised by its vast logistical capacity and ability to host essential and major conferences and events.

