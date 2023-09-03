IRENA to participate in ACW 2023 to accelerate transition towards renewable energy in Africa: Director-General

Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), highlighted the agency's preparedness to participate in the Africa Climate Week (ACW) 2023, which will take place on September 4-8 2023 in Nairobi, hosted by the government of Kenya.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), La Camera expressed IRENA's aspiration to launch several qualitative initiatives and agreements aimed at accelerating the transition towards renewable energy sources in Africa and addressing climate challenges, in collaboration with participating countries that include the US, Europe and a number of African countries, noting the UAE's keenness to contribute to similar initiatives.

The Director-General of IRENA stressed the need to intensify Africa's efforts to assume the role of the "new continent" in accelerating the transition towards renewable energy to confront climate challenges and enhance the diversification of its renewable energy sources.

He also stated that ACW 2023 comes within the framework of the international efforts leading up to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will be hosting this November, underscoring its importance in discussing intensifying the efforts to transition towards renewable energy.

