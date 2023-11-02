Japan: National targets and ambitious efforts to reduce carbon emissions

Japan has a distinguished diplomatic approach to balancing energy security and climate needs, while prioritising energy independence and carbon reduction.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, oil accounts for 37 percent of Japan's energy mix, liquefied natural gas 22 percent, coal 25 percent, renewable energy 9 percent, hydrogen 3 percent, and nuclear energy 7 percent. Nuclear energy's share of electricity generation fell from about a third to almost zero after the Fukushima nuclear disaster in 2011, but it has since begun to recover and is expected to grow in the future.

Japan imports over 90 percent of its crude oil from Arab countries, and most of its liquefied natural gas and coal from Asia and Oceania, with Australia being its largest single supplier.

Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, has praised Japan's commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 46 percent by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050.

The Japanese government has set ambitious goals for 2030, including:

- Generating between 22 and 24 percent of its energy needs from renewable sources.

- Relying on nuclear energy for 20-22 percent of its energy mix, compared to 25 percent before 2011.

- Reducing energy generated from fossil fuels from 65 percent before 2011 to 56 percent in 2030.

Japan's plan also includes long-term goals until 2050, such as reducing greenhouse gases by 80 percent.

Japan's emissions reduction targets are expected to be reviewed at COP28, which will focus on the need to accelerate the global transition to clean energy and decarbonise the energy sector.

The Global Stocktake, a process launched by the United Nations that concludes at COP28, is an opportunity to assess the world's progress on climate action and chart the course forward. The Global Stocktake report, released in September 2023, revealed that the world is far off track to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, This highlights the importance of COP28, where countries, especially Japan, can play a leadership role in putting the world back on track to achieve common climate goals.



Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.