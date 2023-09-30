Mariam Almheiri addresses Climate Champions on final day of ‘Climate Future Week’

DUBAI, 30th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, addressed an audience of government ministers, senior business leaders, delegates, and climate champions on the final day of ‘Climate Future Week’ held at the Museum of the Future, highlighting the UAE’s hosting of the COP28 climate change conference in November 2023.

Almheiri underscored the importance of COP28, which will mark the conclusion of the first Global Stocktake, which will provide a comprehensive assessment of the progress of nations since adopting the Paris Agreement, and help efforts on climate action, including putting measures in place to bridge the gaps in advancement.

She reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to climate action, highlighting that COP28 “Must be the turning point that propels climate action forward for the next decade”.

She continued, “The UAE has always placed emissions reduction as a top priority and has always been a thoughtful steward of its natural resources”. Almheiri also highlighted the UAE’s commitment to sustainability, and reminded audiences that the UAE was the first country in the region to announce a Net Zero by 2050 goal.''

She then went on to advise that the UAE has targeted a 40 percent reduction in climate emissions by 2030 and reaffirmed the importance of collaboration between government, industry and community stakeholders, which exemplifies the UAE’s approach to climate action.

Almheiri concluded her speech by emphasising the significant role COP28 plays, and how the UAE aims to make the most impactful and inclusive “Conference of the Parties” to date, further highlighting the four-pillar action plan to fast-track a responsible energy transition, transform climate finance, focus on people, lives and livelihoods in adaptation efforts, and ensure the forthcoming COP28 is fully inclusive and solutions-driven.

Climate Future Week took place during the UAE’s Year of Sustainability, as the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), to be held in November in Dubai.

The address by Almheiri took place following a hard-hitting ‘Countdown to COP28’ discussion between Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and COP28 President-Designate, and Razan Al Mubarak, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28 and President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, moderated by Founder of Fiker Institute Dubai Abulhoul.

The event was attended by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, in addition to Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation.

A Climate Start-up Majlis, which saw a line-up of entrepreneurs and business leaders present future-focused technologies including effective waste management solutions, innovations within smart farming and agri-tech methodology, also took place during the final day of the event.

Climate Future Week supports the UAE’s hosting of COP28, with key sessions setting the scene for important discussions around the future of our climate.

Taking place from 26th to 30th September, the event was attended by UAE government officials, prominent public figures, international institutions, and global experts working within the field of sustainability and climate change.

Climate Future Week, in collaboration with Fiker Institute, is part of the UAE’s broader commitment to bolster national endeavours and initiatives within the realm of environmental conservation, climate change, and natural resource management. This endeavour further solidifies the UAE and Museum of the Future’s status as a hub for crucial global dialogues that impact our present-day and future challenges and opportunities.

