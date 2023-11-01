4.05 PM Wednesday, 1 November 2023
01 November 2023
Mohammed bin Rashid extends COP28 invitation to Chad’s Prime Minister, Head of the Transitional Government

By WAM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a letter to Saleh Kebzabo, Prime Minister, Head of the Transitional Government of the Republic of Chad, which included an invitation to the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), that will convene on 30th November to 12th December 2023 in Expo City Dubai.

The invitation was delivered to Prime Minister Kebzabo by Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Chad, at the Prime Minister's headquarters in the capital, N'Djamena.
 

